2007

Evan Almighty

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2007

Studio

Universal Pictures

Buffalo newsman Evan Baxter is elected to Congress with the slogan, "Change the world." He lucks into a huge house in a new Virginia suburb. His Capitol office is also fantastic, but there's a catch: he's tapped by the powerful Congressman Long to co-sponsor a bill to allow development in national parks. In steps God, who appears to a disbelieving Evan and gently commands him to build an ark

Cast

Steve CarellEvan Baxter
Lauren GrahamJoan Baxter
John GoodmanCongressman Long
Jimmy BennettRyan Baxter
John Michael HigginsMarty
Morgan FreemanGod

