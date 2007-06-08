Evan Almighty

Buffalo newsman Evan Baxter is elected to Congress with the slogan, "Change the world." He lucks into a huge house in a new Virginia suburb. His Capitol office is also fantastic, but there's a catch: he's tapped by the powerful Congressman Long to co-sponsor a bill to allow development in national parks. In steps God, who appears to a disbelieving Evan and gently commands him to build an ark
|Steve Carell
|Evan Baxter
|Lauren Graham
|Joan Baxter
|John Goodman
|Congressman Long
|Jimmy Bennett
|Ryan Baxter
|John Michael Higgins
|Marty
|Morgan Freeman
|God
