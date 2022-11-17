E.V.E. of Destruction

Not Available

EVE, the first and only computer ever capable of managing all the automated machines on the planet at once, has been hijacked by a shadowy doomsday cult. How deep does this terrorist plot go and who can stop them? As the cyber attacks worsen, no one can figure out where they are coming from or who is responsible. The US government reluctantly recruits Mason Anderson - a wild card, rogue ex-agent - to get to the bottom of the mystery and help solve the problem. With nuclear disaster just moments away, Mason goes on the offensive with Reporter Dina Dean in tow to stop the maniacal cult leader Riker.