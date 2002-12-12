Desmond Doyle is devastated when his wife abandons their family on the day after Christmas. His unemployment and the fact that there is no woman in the house to care for the children, Evelyn, Dermot and Maurice, make it clear to the authorities that his is an untenable situation. The Catholic Church and the Irish courts decide to put the Doyle children into Church-run orphanages.
|Sophie Vavasseur
|Evelyn Doyle
|Aidan Quinn
|Nick Barron
|Julianna Margulies
|Bernadette Beattie
|Stephen Rea
|Michael Beattie
|Alan Bates
|Thomas Connolly
|Pierce Brosnan
|Desmond Doyle
