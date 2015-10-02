Even Lambs Have Teeth

Dreaming of a trip to New York City, the beautiful Sloane and Katie leave for the countryside to earn money working on an organic farm. But on the way they are kidnapped and abused by a sinister family of small-town psychopaths. When the girls finally escape, they decide to return to the scene of the crime and settle the score. It’s not pretty.
|Kirsten Prout
|Sloane
|Tiera Skovbye
|Katie
|Michael Karl Richards
|Jason
|Craig March
|Sheriff Andrews
|Garrett Black
|Jed
|Jameson Parker
|Lucas
