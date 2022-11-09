Not Available

Event Horizon

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Impact Pictures

In the year 2047 a group of astronauts are sent to investigate and salvage the long lost starship "Event Horizon". The ship disappeared mysteriously 7 years before on its maiden voyage and with its return comes even more mystery as the crew of the "Lewis and Clark" discover the real truth behind its disappearance and something even more terrifying.

Cast

Laurence FishburneCaptain Miller
Sam NeillDr. William Weir
Kathleen QuinlanPeters, Med Tech
Joely RichardsonLt. Starck
Richard T. JonesCooper
Jack NoseworthyJustin

Images

