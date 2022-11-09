In the year 2047 a group of astronauts are sent to investigate and salvage the long lost starship "Event Horizon". The ship disappeared mysteriously 7 years before on its maiden voyage and with its return comes even more mystery as the crew of the "Lewis and Clark" discover the real truth behind its disappearance and something even more terrifying.
|Laurence Fishburne
|Captain Miller
|Sam Neill
|Dr. William Weir
|Kathleen Quinlan
|Peters, Med Tech
|Joely Richardson
|Lt. Starck
|Richard T. Jones
|Cooper
|Jack Noseworthy
|Justin
