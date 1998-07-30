1998

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 1998

Studio

20th Century Fox

A unique 16th century woman, Danielle possesses a love of books, and can easily quote from Sir Thomas More’s Utopia. An intriguing mix of tomboyish athleticism and physical beauty, she has more than enough charm to capture the heart of a prince ... after beaning him with an apple.

Cast

Drew BarrymoreDanielle De Barbarac
Dougray ScottPrince Henry
Anjelica HustonBaroness Rodmilla De Ghent
Megan DoddsMarguerite De Ghent
Melanie LynskeyJacqueline De Ghent
Timothy WestKing Francis

