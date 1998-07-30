Ever After: A Cinderella Story

A unique 16th century woman, Danielle possesses a love of books, and can easily quote from Sir Thomas More’s Utopia. An intriguing mix of tomboyish athleticism and physical beauty, she has more than enough charm to capture the heart of a prince ... after beaning him with an apple.
|Drew Barrymore
|Danielle De Barbarac
|Dougray Scott
|Prince Henry
|Anjelica Huston
|Baroness Rodmilla De Ghent
|Megan Dodds
|Marguerite De Ghent
|Melanie Lynskey
|Jacqueline De Ghent
|Timothy West
|King Francis
View Full Cast >