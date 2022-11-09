Not Available

Everest

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cross Creek Pictures

Inspired by the incredible events surrounding a treacherous attempt to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain, "Everest" documents the awe-inspiring journey of two different expeditions challenged beyond their limits by one of the fiercest snowstorms ever encountered by mankind. Their mettle tested by the harshest of elements found on the planet, the climbers will face nearly impossible obstacles as a lifelong obsession becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival.

Cast

Jason ClarkeRob Hall
Jake GyllenhaalScott Fischer
Josh BrolinBeck Weathers
John HawkesDoug Hansen
Sam WorthingtonGuy Cotter
Robin WrightPeach Weathers

Images

