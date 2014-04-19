Every Secret Thing

One clear summer day in a Baltimore suburb, a baby goes missing from her front porch. Two young girls serve seven years for the crime and are released into a town that hasn't fully forgiven or forgotten. Soon, another child is missing, and two detectives are called in to investigate the mystery in a community where everyone seems to have a secret.
|Diane Lane
|Helen Manning
|Elizabeth Banks
|Detective Nancy Porter
|Dakota Fanning
|Ronnie Fuller
|Danielle Macdonald
|Alice Manning
|Nate Parker
|Detective Kevin Jones
|Common
|Devlin Hatch
