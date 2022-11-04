Everybody Does It

Leonard Borland loves his monied wife, but with his wrecking business looking shaky he treasures her all the more. So when she decides to try again to become an opera singer he indulges her. While organising a concert for her he meets glamorous Cecil Carver. She in turn discovers Leonard has a splendid voice, and encourages him to use it for reasons very much her own.
|Paul Douglas
|Leonard Borland aka Logan Bennett
|Linda Darnell
|Cecil Carver
|Celeste Holm
|Doris Blair Borland
|Charles Coburn
|Major Blair
|Millard Mitchell
|Mike Craig
|Lucile Watson
|Mrs. Blair
View Full Cast >