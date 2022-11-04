Not Available

Everybody Does It

  • Comedy

Leonard Borland loves his monied wife, but with his wrecking business looking shaky he treasures her all the more. So when she decides to try again to become an opera singer he indulges her. While organising a concert for her he meets glamorous Cecil Carver. She in turn discovers Leonard has a splendid voice, and encourages him to use it for reasons very much her own.

Cast

Paul DouglasLeonard Borland aka Logan Bennett
Linda DarnellCecil Carver
Celeste HolmDoris Blair Borland
Charles CoburnMajor Blair
Millard MitchellMike Craig
Lucile WatsonMrs. Blair

