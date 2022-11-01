Everything is fine

Josh is an ordinary teen living in an ordinary suburb. One morning he finds his friend's dead body. Next, he discovers that three more friends also have killed themselves, leaving him out of their pact. As the sole survivor, Josh becomes more and more detached from the world around him. It is a modern portrait of today's teens: invincible yet fragile, clear-thinking yet confused...
|Maxime Bessette
|Thomas
|Niels Schneider
|Sacha
|Claude Legault
|Le père de Josh
|Marie Turgeon
|Stéphanie
|Anie Pascale
|Geneviève
