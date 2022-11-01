Not Available

Everything is fine

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GO Films

Josh is an ordinary teen living in an ordinary suburb. One morning he finds his friend's dead body. Next, he discovers that three more friends also have killed themselves, leaving him out of their pact. As the sole survivor, Josh becomes more and more detached from the world around him. It is a modern portrait of today's teens: invincible yet fragile, clear-thinking yet confused...

Cast

Maxime BessetteThomas
Niels SchneiderSacha
Claude LegaultLe père de Josh
Marie TurgeonStéphanie
Anie PascaleGeneviève

