Evil Everywhere

In 1985, an ancient evil began slaughtering the senior class in alphabetical order - but it was stopped. Two years later the evil has resurfaced, and 20 year old Jake Davis hunts down Zeke Zanderfeldt - a reclusive former classmate who put an end to the evil previously - to find a pattern to take down the evil again. Along with former high school theater queen Julia Lochley (who also practices in the dark arts), the trio band together against the demonic force that is claiming young lives each day. But what they discover might be more complicated than any of them bargained for.