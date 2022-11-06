People around Peter Crane begin dying in mysterious fashion. How is Playboy Peter involved in this? He begins having nightmares dealing with murder...His psychiatrist has no idea of what Peter is suffering from. Even the police are in danger as they start investigating the case. What is the secret of the "Magic Circle"?
|Richard Conte
|Dr. Stone
|Eduardo Fajardo
|Basev
|Pilar Velázquez
|Dr. Sarah Turner
|Lone Fleming
|Yvonne Chevrel
|Pia Giancaro
|Elizabeth
|Daniela Giordano
|Taga
