Not Available

Evil Eye

  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Emaus Films S.A.

People around Peter Crane begin dying in mysterious fashion. How is Playboy Peter involved in this? He begins having nightmares dealing with murder...His psychiatrist has no idea of what Peter is suffering from. Even the police are in danger as they start investigating the case. What is the secret of the "Magic Circle"?

Cast

Richard ConteDr. Stone
Eduardo FajardoBasev
Pilar VelázquezDr. Sarah Turner
Lone FlemingYvonne Chevrel
Pia GiancaroElizabeth
Daniela GiordanoTaga

View Full Cast >

Images