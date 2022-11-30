Evil Eye Amazon Movie Review.

Not Available

Such a cool title. "Evil Eye". So a superstitious mother is convinced that her daughter's new boyfriend is the reincarnation of a man who tried to kill her 30 years ago. So essentially, this boils down to a story between a mother and a daughter. It's listed on IMDB and letterboxed as a horror movie. If we're going by that I didn't find it scary at all; I found it more interesting because of how it's handling the cultural aspects. That type of representation I thought was well done with this movie, because we're diving into the lore of sorts, and how this evil eye and how this man has come back after all of these years reincarnated to haunt this family basically, but the daughter, she doesn't know what's happening.