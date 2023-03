Not Available

Lindsay Wagner stars as Kate, a mother who learns that her son's teacher, Pete Suvak (Randy Quaid) -- who's also the mayor of their small town -- has been telling his students that the Holocaust didn't exist and that Jews are mounting a worldwide conspiracy. When Kate takes action to have Suvak removed from the school, she's shocked to find that the entire town is behind him. Karen Arthur directs this drama based on a true story.