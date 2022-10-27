Not Available

Evil Senses

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A contract killer named Manuel who happens to be in possession of some documents that incriminate some people high up within a secret organisation. Naturally, this organisation doesn't want this sort of thing becoming public knowledge so they seek to kill him. He takes refuge at a brothel ran by Nicole; an ex-lover, but it isn't until he happens across an intriguing prostitute named Victoria that he takes an interest in life...

Cast

Monica GuerritoreVittoria
Gabriele LaviaManuel Zani
Mimsy FarmerMicol
Lewis E. CiannelliVittoria's husband
Gioia Scola
Dario Mazzoli

