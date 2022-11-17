Not Available

A labour of love, The Evolution of Rallying took Producer Helmut Deimel 120 days to piece together in the edit suite. He combed through over 500 hours of race footage from the early 1950s up to 2001. Taking in the careers of such greats as Jim Clark, Ari Vatanen, Tony Pond, and Pentti Airikkala this excellent documentary tells the story of how a part-time hobby turned into a multi-million dollar competition contested by major works teams. Packed full of great action footage Evolution captures the true essence and atmosphere of one of the most popular forms of motorsport in the world today.