Non-Title Grudge Match EVOLVE Champion Drew Galloway vs. Roderick Strong / Ricochet vs. Timothy Thatcher / Special Challenge Match Biff Busick vs. Trevor Lee / 10 Minute Flash - Who Is The Best Athlete? Rich Swann vs. Anthony Nese w/ Su Yung & Caleb Konley of The Premier Athlete Brand / Grudge Tag Team Match AR Fox & Uhaa Nation vs. Harlem & Lancelot Bravado w/ Moose / Open The Freedom Gate Championship Match Johnny Gargano defends vs. Shane Strickland w/ Rich Swann / Bonus Feature - EVOLVE Top Ten