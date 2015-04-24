Ex Machina

Caleb, a 26 year old coder at the world's largest internet company, wins a competition to spend a week at a private mountain retreat belonging to Nathan, the reclusive CEO of the company. But when Caleb arrives at the remote location he finds that he will have to participate in a strange and fascinating experiment in which he must interact with the world's first true artificial intelligence, housed in the body of a beautiful robot girl.
|Domhnall Gleeson
|Caleb
|Alicia Vikander
|Ava
|Sonoya Mizuno
|Kyoko
|Oscar Isaac
|Nathan
|Corey Johnson
|Jay
|Claire Selby
|Lily
