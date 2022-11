Not Available

Ben’s (Evan Stone) been kicked out of his house because of his affair with an Exchange Student, so imagine his surprise when his buddy Alex (Alec Knight) and his wife Dana (Dana DeArmond) are taking in an Exchange Student of their own. Old habits die hard as new passions are born, swirling around the sumptuous French student, Tiffany (Tiffany Doll). Sweet Sinner invites you into the home of struggling marriages and devious infidelity. Directed by James Avalon.