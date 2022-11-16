Exchange Student 5

Not Available

Trying to draw attention away from her own extramarital affair, a woman sponsors a beautiful, young foreign exchange student to catch the eye of her husband. All seems to work well, until the sultry young lady has her own ideas of erotic manipulation, pitting dad against son for her sensual attention. Starring the extraordinary Anissa Kate in a role that she was born to play. The stellar cast also includes James Deen, Marcus London, Seth Gamble and Jennifer Best, and the impressive new star, Jessa Rhodes. Written & Directed by James Avalon.