Excursion (Εκδρομή)

In a small town on the border, lieutenant Kostas’ wife, Eirini has a love affair with one of their friends, sergeant Stratos. When Kostas gets very seriously injured, Stratos tells Eirini that her husband was killed and talks her into leaving with him. Although she finds out the truth, she prefers to stay with her lover who deserted army. They can’t help being noticed leaving and they are being closely followed by a contingent. Just before they reach the borders, the fugitives are encircled, and as they refuse to surrender, they get killed.