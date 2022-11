Not Available

In a small town on the border, lieutenant Kostas’ (Angelos Antonopoulos) wife, Eirini (Lily Papagianni) has a love affair with one of their friends, sergeant Stratos (Kostas Karagiorgis). When Kostas gets very seriously injured, Stratos tells Eirini that her husband was killed and talks her into leaving with him. Although she finds out the truth, she prefers to stay with her lover who deserted army.