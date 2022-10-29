Not Available

Execution Squad

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

P.A.C.

Bertone is a moderately honest homicide cop. Unfortunately, the court system is so inept and corrupt that many more-or-less honest policemen have begun taking the law into their own hands. Between his efforts to thwart the growth of crime and to control his vengeful co-workers, homicide-chief Bertone has his hands full

Cast

Mariangela MelatoSandra
Mario AdorfDistrict Attorney Ricciuti
Franco FabriziBettarini
Cyril CusackStolfi
Laura BelliAnna Maria Sprovieri
Jürgen DrewsMichele Settecamini

