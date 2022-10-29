Execution Squad

Bertone is a moderately honest homicide cop. Unfortunately, the court system is so inept and corrupt that many more-or-less honest policemen have begun taking the law into their own hands. Between his efforts to thwart the growth of crime and to control his vengeful co-workers, homicide-chief Bertone has his hands full
|Mariangela Melato
|Sandra
|Mario Adorf
|District Attorney Ricciuti
|Franco Fabrizi
|Bettarini
|Cyril Cusack
|Stolfi
|Laura Belli
|Anna Maria Sprovieri
|Jürgen Drews
|Michele Settecamini
