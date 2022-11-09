Executive Decision

Terrorists hijack a 747 inbound to Washington D.C., demanding the the release of their imprisoned leader. Intelligence expert David Grant (Kurt Russell) suspects another reason and he is soon the reluctant member of a special assault team that is assigned to intercept the plane and hijackers.
|Steven Seagal
|Lt. Colonel Austin Travis
|Halle Berry
|Jean, Flight Attendant
|John Leguizamo
|Captain Rat
|Oliver Platt
|Dennis Cahill
|Joe Morton
|Sergeant 'Cappy' Matheny
|David Suchet
|Nagi Hassan
