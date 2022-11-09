Not Available

Executive Decision

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Silver Pictures

Terrorists hijack a 747 inbound to Washington D.C., demanding the the release of their imprisoned leader. Intelligence expert David Grant (Kurt Russell) suspects another reason and he is soon the reluctant member of a special assault team that is assigned to intercept the plane and hijackers.

Cast

Steven SeagalLt. Colonel Austin Travis
Halle BerryJean, Flight Attendant
John LeguizamoCaptain Rat
Oliver PlattDennis Cahill
Joe MortonSergeant 'Cappy' Matheny
David SuchetNagi Hassan

