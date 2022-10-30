Not Available

A party held in one of the most haunted houses in the country as a publicity stunt to launch a new liquor company ended with 51 people dead. The police arrived on the scene to find the house on fire. They managed to rescue one person from the blaze, a beautiful model from New York who is not the prime suspect in the murder trial. A camera containing footage from that night was also found in the house and delivered to investigators. This is the restricted footage leaked by a jury member in one of the most infamous murder trials in US history and the first of its kind of include paranormal evidence.