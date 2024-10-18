Exhibiting Forgiveness

Tarrell (Holland) is an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer Aisha (Day), and their young son, Jermaine. Tarrell’s artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La’Ron (Jelks), a conscience-stricken man desperate to reconcile.
|Andre Holland
|Tarrell
|Andra Day
|Aisha
|John Jelks
|La'Ron
|Aunjanue Ellis
|Joyce
|Matthew Elam
|Quentin
|Chip Carriere
|Chaplain George
