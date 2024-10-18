2024

Exhibiting Forgiveness

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2024

Studio

Homegrown Pictures

Tarrell (Holland) is an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer Aisha (Day), and their young son, Jermaine. Tarrell’s artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La’Ron (Jelks), a conscience-stricken man desperate to reconcile.

Cast

Andre HollandTarrell
Andra DayAisha
John JelksLa'Ron
Aunjanue EllisJoyce
Matthew ElamQuentin
Chip CarriereChaplain George

View Full Cast >

Images