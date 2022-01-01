1994

Exit to Eden

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 1994

Studio

Savoy Pictures

Elliot is going to the island of Eden to live out his submissive fantasies, but inadvertently photographs diamond smugglers at work. Smugglers, and detectives, follow him to the island, where they try to retrieve the film. Elliot begins falling in love with Lisa, the head mistress of the island, and Lisa must evaluate her feelings about Elliot and her own motivations.

Cast

Dana DelanyLisa Emerson
Paul MercurioElliot Slater
Rosie O'DonnellSheila Kingston
Dan AykroydFred Lavery
Héctor ElizondoDr. Martin Halifax
Stuart WilsonOmar Tillington

View Full Cast >

Images