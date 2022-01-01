Exit to Eden

Elliot is going to the island of Eden to live out his submissive fantasies, but inadvertently photographs diamond smugglers at work. Smugglers, and detectives, follow him to the island, where they try to retrieve the film. Elliot begins falling in love with Lisa, the head mistress of the island, and Lisa must evaluate her feelings about Elliot and her own motivations.
|Dana Delany
|Lisa Emerson
|Paul Mercurio
|Elliot Slater
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Sheila Kingston
|Dan Aykroyd
|Fred Lavery
|Héctor Elizondo
|Dr. Martin Halifax
|Stuart Wilson
|Omar Tillington
