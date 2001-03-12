Exit Wounds

Maverick cop Orin Boyd always brings down the domestic terrorists he tracks, but he ruffles feathers with his unorthodox techniques -- and soon finds himself reassigned to the toughest district in Detroit. When he discovers a group of detectives secretly operating a drug ring, Boyd joins forces with an unlikely ally -- gangster Latrell Walker -- to bring down the rotten cops.
|Steven Seagal
|Orin Boyd
|DMX
|Latrell Walker
|Isaiah Washington
|George Clark
|Anthony Anderson
|T.K. Johnson
|Bill Duke
|Chief Hinges
|Michael Jai White
|Lewis Strutt
