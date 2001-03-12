2001

Exit Wounds

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 2001

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Maverick cop Orin Boyd always brings down the domestic terrorists he tracks, but he ruffles feathers with his unorthodox techniques -- and soon finds himself reassigned to the toughest district in Detroit. When he discovers a group of detectives secretly operating a drug ring, Boyd joins forces with an unlikely ally -- gangster Latrell Walker -- to bring down the rotten cops.

Cast

Steven SeagalOrin Boyd
DMXLatrell Walker
Isaiah WashingtonGeorge Clark
Anthony AndersonT.K. Johnson
Bill DukeChief Hinges
Michael Jai WhiteLewis Strutt

