The theme is the founding of the state of Israel. The action begins on a ship filled with Jewish immigrants bound for Israel who are being off loaded on Cyprus. An Intelligence officer succeeds in getting them back on board their ship only to have the harbor blocked by the British with whom they must negotiate. The second part deals with declaring independence and the resulting warring.
|Eva Marie Saint
|Kitty Fremont
|Ralph Richardson
|Gen. Sutherland
|Peter Lawford
|Maj. Caldwell
|Lee J. Cobb
|Barak Ben Canaan
|Sal Mineo
|Dov Landau
|John Derek
|Taha
