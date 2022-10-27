1960

Exodus

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 1960

Studio

Carlyle Productions

The theme is the founding of the state of Israel. The action begins on a ship filled with Jewish immigrants bound for Israel who are being off loaded on Cyprus. An Intelligence officer succeeds in getting them back on board their ship only to have the harbor blocked by the British with whom they must negotiate. The second part deals with declaring independence and the resulting warring.

Cast

Eva Marie SaintKitty Fremont
Ralph RichardsonGen. Sutherland
Peter LawfordMaj. Caldwell
Lee J. CobbBarak Ben Canaan
Sal MineoDov Landau
John DerekTaha

