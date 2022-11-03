1937

Expensive Husbands

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 1937

Studio

Not Available

Unable to get work in her home country, Laurine Lynne (Beverly Roberts) travels to Vienna where her press agent, Joe Craig (Allyn Joslyn), convinces her to marry royalty. The lucky fellow is Prince Rupert (Patric Knowles), an impoverished nobleman now working as a waiter. Do the two of them fall in love despite this marriage of convenience?

Cast

Patric KnowlesPrince Rupert Heinrich Franz Von Rentzau
Beverly RobertsLaurine Lynne
Allyn JoslynJoe Craig
Gordon OliverRicky Preston
Vladimir SokoloffHerr Andrew Brenner
Eula GuyTrommy, Laurine's Maid

