Expensive Husbands

Unable to get work in her home country, Laurine Lynne (Beverly Roberts) travels to Vienna where her press agent, Joe Craig (Allyn Joslyn), convinces her to marry royalty. The lucky fellow is Prince Rupert (Patric Knowles), an impoverished nobleman now working as a waiter. Do the two of them fall in love despite this marriage of convenience?
|Patric Knowles
|Prince Rupert Heinrich Franz Von Rentzau
|Beverly Roberts
|Laurine Lynne
|Allyn Joslyn
|Joe Craig
|Gordon Oliver
|Ricky Preston
|Vladimir Sokoloff
|Herr Andrew Brenner
|Eula Guy
|Trommy, Laurine's Maid
