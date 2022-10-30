Experiment Perilous

In 1903, Doctor Huntington Bailey (Brent) meets a friendly older lady during a train trip. She tells him that she is going to visit her brother Nick and his lovely young wife Allida. Once in New York, Bailey hears that his train companion suddenly died. Shortly afterward, he meets the strange couple and gets suspicious of Nick's treatment of his wife.
|George Brent
|Dr. Huntington Bailey
|Paul Lukas
|Nick Bederaux
|Albert Dekker
|'Clag' Claghorn
|Carl Esmond
|John Maitland
|Olive Blakeney
|Clarissa 'Cissie' Bederaux
|George N. Neise
|Alec / Gregory
