1944

Experiment Perilous

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1944

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

In 1903, Doctor Huntington Bailey (Brent) meets a friendly older lady during a train trip. She tells him that she is going to visit her brother Nick and his lovely young wife Allida. Once in New York, Bailey hears that his train companion suddenly died. Shortly afterward, he meets the strange couple and gets suspicious of Nick's treatment of his wife.

Cast

George BrentDr. Huntington Bailey
Paul LukasNick Bederaux
Albert Dekker'Clag' Claghorn
Carl EsmondJohn Maitland
Olive BlakeneyClarissa 'Cissie' Bederaux
George N. NeiseAlec / Gregory

View Full Cast >

Images