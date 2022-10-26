1985

Explorers

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1985

Studio

Paramount

The visionary dreams of three curious and adventuresome young boys become an exciting reality in Explorers, the action-fantasy from director Joe Dante, who combines keen humor, warmth and fantasy with unexpected twists. In their makeshift laboratory, the boys use an amazing discovery and their ingenuity to build their own spaceship and launch themselves on a fantastic interplanetary journey.

Cast

River PhoenixWolfgang Müller
Jason PressonDarren Woods
Amanda PetersonLori Swenson
Bobby FiteSteve Jackson
Dana IveyMrs. Müller
Bradley GreggSteve Jackson's Gang

