The visionary dreams of three curious and adventuresome young boys become an exciting reality in Explorers, the action-fantasy from director Joe Dante, who combines keen humor, warmth and fantasy with unexpected twists. In their makeshift laboratory, the boys use an amazing discovery and their ingenuity to build their own spaceship and launch themselves on a fantastic interplanetary journey.
|River Phoenix
|Wolfgang Müller
|Jason Presson
|Darren Woods
|Amanda Peterson
|Lori Swenson
|Bobby Fite
|Steve Jackson
|Dana Ivey
|Mrs. Müller
|Bradley Gregg
|Steve Jackson's Gang
