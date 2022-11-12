Expository Apologetics

Not Available

You are a knight on a journey who must do battle with a competing knight. As you take out your sword to contend with your foe, he proclaims, “Ha! I don’t believe in swords.” You have three options. 1. Give him a lesson in metallurgy. 2. Apologize and put away your sword. 3. Cut him. Dr. Voddie Baucham believes it is time for Christians to: -Stop trying to prove the Bible is authentic. -Stop apologizing for quoting Scripture in battle. Dr. Baucham says it is time to start employing the two-edged sword like never before. How does a Christian brandish that sword in a culture that scoffs, “Ha! We don’t believe in the Bible!"? Let Dr. Voddie Baucham equip you to contend earnestly for the faith, not by putting our sword of Scripture in a sheath, but taking it out and wielding it.