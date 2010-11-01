ExTerminators

Alex is a lonely accountant whose one act of rage results in her being sentenced to court-ordered therapy. There she meets Stella, the owner of a small extermination business who uses her car as a weapon, and Nikki, a dental technician with the face of an angel and the mind of a sociopath. Together these women form their own "silent revolution", wreaking havoc on the abusive men in their lives.
|Heather Graham
|Alex
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Stella
|Matthew Settle
|Dan
|Amber Heard
|Nikki O’Gara
|Joey Lauren Adams
|Kim
|Sam Lloyd
|Hutt
