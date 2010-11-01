2010

ExTerminators

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2010

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Alex is a lonely accountant whose one act of rage results in her being sentenced to court-ordered therapy. There she meets Stella, the owner of a small extermination business who uses her car as a weapon, and Nikki, a dental technician with the face of an angel and the mind of a sociopath. Together these women form their own "silent revolution", wreaking havoc on the abusive men in their lives.

Cast

Heather GrahamAlex
Jennifer CoolidgeStella
Matthew SettleDan
Amber HeardNikki O’Gara
Joey Lauren AdamsKim
Sam LloydHutt

View Full Cast >

Images