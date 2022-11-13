Extirpateur d\'idolâtries

Not Available

The police detective Waldo, of immersed and circumspect disposition and temper, investigates several crimes associated with indigenous rituals that occur in some regions of the Peruvian Andes. There we find a boy and a girl who are about to enter puberty and begin to interact with certain mythical beings, a supernatural belief very common in many Andean villages. A sinister character, pretending to be on a mission of faith, but imbued with religious dogmatism and intolerance, interrupts this peaceful scene as he casts an ominous shadow over these ancient Peruvian beliefs. Although Waldo's boss considers him inferior and distrusts his methods (a form of discrimination), the policeman continues his efforts to capture the "Extirpator of Idolatries.¨ At the same time, Waldo will resolve his own inner conflict which has troubled him all his life.