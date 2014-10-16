Five friends set out to a cabin in the woods for a fun weekend getaway—that is, until extraterrestrial visitors turn it into a fight for their lives. The group is pulled from their reverie when a flickering object crashes deep in the woods. As they investigate, the friends stumble across an alien spacecraft, and its inhabitants have not arrived in peace.
|Brittany Allen
|April
|Melanie Papalia
|Melanie
|Jesse Moss
|Seth
|Anja Savcic
|Lex
|Sean Rogerson
|Deputy Mitchell
|Emily Perkins
|Nancy
