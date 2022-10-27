1986

Eye of the Tiger

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 27th, 1986

Studio

International Video Entertainment (IVE)

Buck (Gary Busey) is a Vietnam vet, recently released from prison. He returns home to discover the town being terrorized by a vicious motorcycle gang. When the bikers murder his wife and traumatize his daughter, Buck and his friends arm themselves to the teeth and wage war against the gang to destroy them once and for all.

Cast

Yaphet KottoJ.B. Deveraux
Seymour CasselSheriff
Denise GalikChristie Matthews
Bert RemsenFather Healey
William SmithBlade
Kimberlin BrownDawn

