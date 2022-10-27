Eye of the Tiger

Buck (Gary Busey) is a Vietnam vet, recently released from prison. He returns home to discover the town being terrorized by a vicious motorcycle gang. When the bikers murder his wife and traumatize his daughter, Buck and his friends arm themselves to the teeth and wage war against the gang to destroy them once and for all.
|Yaphet Kotto
|J.B. Deveraux
|Seymour Cassel
|Sheriff
|Denise Galik
|Christie Matthews
|Bert Remsen
|Father Healey
|William Smith
|Blade
|Kimberlin Brown
|Dawn
