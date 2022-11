Not Available

Recorded and filmed live in St Etienne on May 27. 2009 at the Fil and in Angers on June 3,2009 at the Chabada. All tracks played by Hint and EZ3kiel. Bonus DVD: Documentary "Collision Tour: Hint vs EZ3keil" Live Hint 1994 Videoclip Hint "Foetus Anxiety" Videoclip Hint "Lady of Pain" "Collision Tour" slideshow