A man and a woman running from their pasts are trapped on a collision course with the future. Frank T. Wells, a newly-released ex-con looking for a few acres of freedom on the rodeo circuit. Scarlett Stuart, a wild beautiful woman on the run from a bank robbery gone desperately wrong. Together they will explore their own personal vision of the American Dream.
|Mickey Rourke
|Frank T. Wells
|Aaron Neville
|Snake
|Peter Berg
|Clem Stuart
|Lori Singer
|Scarlett Stuart
|Rodney A. Grant
|Bucky Miller
|Frank P. Costanza
|Sheriff Whitlock
