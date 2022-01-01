1993

F.T.W.

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

Nu Image

A man and a woman running from their pasts are trapped on a collision course with the future. Frank T. Wells, a newly-released ex-con looking for a few acres of freedom on the rodeo circuit. Scarlett Stuart, a wild beautiful woman on the run from a bank robbery gone desperately wrong. Together they will explore their own personal vision of the American Dream.

Cast

Mickey RourkeFrank T. Wells
Aaron NevilleSnake
Peter BergClem Stuart
Lori SingerScarlett Stuart
Rodney A. GrantBucky Miller
Frank P. CostanzaSheriff Whitlock

