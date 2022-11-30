F1 Review 2007

Not Available

It was a season to rank against any in history, and the official review lets you relive the drama again and again. This is the complete story of the British rookie Lewis Hamilton's staggering debut season, as he shocked the world with stunning performances and amazing maturity. Few thought the youngster would prove a threat to his two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso in his first season, but Lewis ripped up the formbook and emerged as the start of the season. Enjoy this comprehensive look back at the dramatic '07 championship chase and the down-to-the-wire battle for the crown. Stunning footage and interviews bring you all the on-track action, and take you behind-the-scenes of an exceptional - and controversial - season.