F1 Review 2010

It could have been... The 2010 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP kept everyone guessing until the sun set on the stunning Abu Dhabi circuit. Four drivers battled it out to the bitter end, but it was Sebastian Vettel who became the youngest ever FIA FORMULA ONE DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPION. 2010 marked the 60th anniversary of the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Nineteen races, covering all corners of the globe, provided the backdrop to an epic battle between three teams. FERRARI and MCLAREN have a long history of rivalry, but after just six years RED BULL have made their intentions clear. Six different drivers took their turn at the top of the table and the championship lead changed an impressive nine times! Experience the driver's perspective from the best On Board Camera action from every circuit. An additional forty minutes of exclusive extra features will take you behind the scenes and capture the heart of Vettel's victorious season.