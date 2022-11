Not Available

Gizella turns 15 today; she's becoming a woman. Her strict and bourgeois parents have organized a fancy dinner-party to celebrate with their closest friends. At the end of the event, Gizella will have to give a speech, but everything gets complicated when she discovers that a little plant has begun to grow in her mouth. Gizella needs to hide her secret to save her parents from the shame, though this means going against her own nature.