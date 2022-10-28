1987

Faceless

  • Horror

August 31st, 1987

ATC 3000

A model named Barbara Hallen has disappeared and her father gets private detective Sam Morgan to go to Paris to find his daughter. Barbara's trail leads Morgan to a plastic surgery clinic owned by Dr. Flamand. Morgan's investigation reveals the horrifying secret behind the Doctor's miracle cures which is blood and organs taken from kidnapped young women. As Morgan's investigation closes witnesses are eliminated one by one, each in a more horrible way.

Brigitte LahaieNathalie
Telly SavalasTerry Hallen
Christopher MitchumSam Morgan
Stéphane AudranMrs. Sherman
Caroline MunroBarbara Hallen
Christiane JeanIngrid Flamand

