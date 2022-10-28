A model named Barbara Hallen has disappeared and her father gets private detective Sam Morgan to go to Paris to find his daughter. Barbara's trail leads Morgan to a plastic surgery clinic owned by Dr. Flamand. Morgan's investigation reveals the horrifying secret behind the Doctor's miracle cures which is blood and organs taken from kidnapped young women. As Morgan's investigation closes witnesses are eliminated one by one, each in a more horrible way.
|Brigitte Lahaie
|Nathalie
|Telly Savalas
|Terry Hallen
|Christopher Mitchum
|Sam Morgan
|Stéphane Audran
|Mrs. Sherman
|Caroline Munro
|Barbara Hallen
|Christiane Jean
|Ingrid Flamand
