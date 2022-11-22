Faces of Harassment

Not Available

Every woman has been a victim of sexual harassment, regardless of her cultural, social or economic background. To support such statement, on Women's Week a studio-van was parked at different locations across both rich and poor neighbourhoods of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The studio-van was made available to any woman who felt like sharing her story. Once inside, they were left to themselves and were free to give their testimonies to the camera without the influence of an interviewer. A total of 140 women, with ages ranging from 15 to 84, shared their stories: from strangers catcalling in streets, buses and subways, to rapes committed by relatives, in their own homes, when they were still children. The film, which is part of a transmedia project, is comprised of a significant number of testimonies, and reflects upon an important part of the filming process: how did these women feel when they were telling their stories?