Facing Mirrors

Rana has chosen a path in order to support her family, while Adineh (Eddie) has fled his home and city to escape his complicated situation as a transsexual man prevented from living as his true self by his family. They find themselves on the same journey and caused to know each other in a better way.
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Eddie / Adineh Tolooyi
|Jasmin Weber
|Eddie / Adineh Tolooyi
|Shayesteh Irani
|Eddie / Adineh Tolooyi
|Elena Borzova
|Eddie / Adineh Tolooyi
|Homayoun Ershadi
|Mr. Tolooyi
|Maryam Boubani
|Akram
View Full Cast >