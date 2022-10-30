Not Available

Facing Mirrors

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Rana has chosen a path in order to support her family, while Adineh (Eddie) has fled his home and city to escape his complicated situation as a transsexual man prevented from living as his true self by his family. They find themselves on the same journey and caused to know each other in a better way.

Cast

Gabrielle ScollayEddie / Adineh Tolooyi
Jasmin WeberEddie / Adineh Tolooyi
Shayesteh IraniEddie / Adineh Tolooyi
Elena BorzovaEddie / Adineh Tolooyi
Homayoun ErshadiMr. Tolooyi
Maryam BoubaniAkram

