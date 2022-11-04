Facing Your Danger

Not Available

Part of the Warner Brothers Sports Parade series, this short film chronicles the attempt by a group of men to navigate the Colorado river through the Grand Canyon to Lake Mead. Led by Norman D. Nevills, 9 men undertake a 19 day trip in three specialty built rowboats through the more than 200 rapids, some of which run at 30 m.p.h. Along the way, they see the remnants of previous expeditions including wrecked boats and even a skeleton. They also visit now abandoned Pueblo Indian cave dwellings.