2006

Factory Girl

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 2006

Studio

The Weinstein Company

In the mid-1960s, wealthy debutant Edie Sedgwick meets artist Andy Warhol. She joins Warhol's famous Factory and becomes his muse. Although she seems to have it all, Edie cannot have the love she craves from Andy, and she has an affair with a charismatic musician, who pushes her to seek independence from the artist and the milieu.

Cast

Sienna MillerEdie Sedgwick
Guy PearceAndy Warhol
Hayden ChristensenMusician
Mena SuvariRichie Berlin
Jimmy FallonChuck Wein
Tara SummersBrigid Polk

