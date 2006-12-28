Factory Girl

In the mid-1960s, wealthy debutant Edie Sedgwick meets artist Andy Warhol. She joins Warhol's famous Factory and becomes his muse. Although she seems to have it all, Edie cannot have the love she craves from Andy, and she has an affair with a charismatic musician, who pushes her to seek independence from the artist and the milieu.
|Sienna Miller
|Edie Sedgwick
|Guy Pearce
|Andy Warhol
|Hayden Christensen
|Musician
|Mena Suvari
|Richie Berlin
|Jimmy Fallon
|Chuck Wein
|Tara Summers
|Brigid Polk
