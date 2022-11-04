Not Available

Fagin's Freshman

    Momma's singing "Three Little Kittens" with her brood, but Blackie thinks it's for sissies and he'd rather listen to crime dramas on the radio. Momma sends him to bed, where he dreams of venturing out. He sees a sign looking for boys, no experience needed. It's Fagin's school, where he trains boys to steal. The cops raid the place. In the shootout, the phone rings; Fagin answers and passes the message on to a cop: bring home a pound of butter. Blackie dives out a window, gets tangled up in a curtain, and wakes up, tangled in his blanket; he runs downstairs and joins in "Three Little Kittens."

