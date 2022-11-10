Not Available

Fahrenheit 9/11

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fellowship Adventure Group

Michael Moore's view on what happened to the United States after September 11; and how the Bush Administration allegedly used the tragic event to push forward its agenda for unjust wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Cast

Robert De NiroHimself (archive footage) (uncredited)
Michael Moorehimself
Ben Affleckhimself (archive footage)
George W. Bushhimself (archive footage)
Stevie WonderHimself (archive footage)
Al GoreHimself - U.S. Vice President and Senate President (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images