Failure to Launch

Tripp, an attractive man in his thirties, is still living with his parents Al and Sue. Tripp's best friends Demo and Ace are also still living in their parents' homes and seem proud of it. Al and Sue are not happy, however, and are fascinated when friends whose adult son has recently moved away from home reveal they hired an expert to arrange the matter and couldn't be happier with the result.
|Matthew McConaughey
|Tripp
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Paula
|Zooey Deschanel
|Kit
|Justin Bartha
|Ace
|Bradley Cooper
|Demo
|Terry Bradshaw
|Al
